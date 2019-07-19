Speech to Text for Weekend Events in Downtown Huntsville Parking

tonight's party isn't the only thing going on downtown. in fact, there's a lot going on here ... including a convention that 4-thousand people are expected to attend! waay 31's alexis scott shows us how people will try to navigate the parking situation. the organizer for the huntsville madison anime convention told me before they had no parking for the event... but after she spoke with the city of huntsville, her guests have covered parking with handicapped access. michelle timon, hamacon tie-mun "luckily enough i'm seasoned enough to work with the city of huntsville to make sure we have enough parking and that the traffic is handled for us," michelle timon is the convention chair for hamacan... she told me 3 years ago.. she had to fight for better parking options for her guests.. now, she has access to a whole parking deck for only 10-dollars while the event is going on. one volunteer told me with all the events happening this weekend, she honestly forgot about how crazy it might be for parking downtown including friday's parade and dance party also going on. susan, volunteer "always very interesting to see where the parking is going to be," susan told me you never know what you're going to get.. and sometimes it's just not easy to get around if you don't know the city... but with the growing interest in anime events, timon says she'll do what she has to. she even sends out color coded maps for references. michelle timon, hamacon "it's kind of cool to be a nerd now, word of mouth. kids come, they have a blast, now they want their friends to come, and it continues to grow," for the anime event, you can park at the von braun center on monroe street for 10-dollars or find street parking where it's available. the event will be going on from today through this sunday evening. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott, waay-31