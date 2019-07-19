Speech to Text for Limestone County Man Murder Follow

ardmore avenue last night. waay 31's sydney martin is live in limestone county tonight after working to learn more. dan, najahe -- the limestone county sheriff's office told me investigators came back out here this morning to make sure they didn't miss any evidence out here last night in the dark. neighbors told me they're still in shock about what happened along their road. coralee zampella, neighbor"total shock. total shock. i would never expect that to happen to them people." neighbors tell me the couple next door had only lived at their home for a few months but were always welcoming. coralee zampella, neighbor "very, very nice. very good people. you couldn't ask for better neighbors." zampella told me learning the 74- year-old man was shot multiple times and killed thursday night is upsetting. coralee zampella, neighbor"he was a wonderful man. he let us borrow things when he needed it and didn't question it. always nice and friendly people." despite the victim's age, coralee zampella shared with me he would offer to help her out at her home next door. coralee zampella, neighbor"he had offered to mow our lawn one time cause he has like a riding mower and we have a push mower. and he was trying to be sweet. that's the hard part of it all to know that isn't going to happen again because he was that genuine of a person." the man's wife told limestone county deputies, they heard something in their backyard. she said when her husband went to check on it, she heard a gun go off. zampella said she heard the gun too, but didn't know until this morning her neighbor was killed. coralee zampella, neighbor "at first when i heard it i thought it was fireworks, but i knew that wasn't fireworks. it was too close and was close range. i said it has to be a gun to make that kind of a popping noise. now, she hopes the person responsible for his death will come forward to give everyone closure. coralee zampella, neighbor "turn yourself in. do the right thing because that's wrong what you did to that man he didn't deserve any part of that. the sheriff's office told me investigators believe this is an isolated incident and no one is in danger. if you have information about the murder you are asked to contact them. live in ardmore