Speech to Text for Man Whose Dad Carried Von Braun

i met up with james record junior at the huntsville madison county public library one of the many buildings in and around huntsville that his dad had a hand in funding and building during his many years of public service. "from 1960 to 1980 all through the space program that was going on here in huntsville and madison county." james record senior was a state senator, madison county commission chairman and avid historian. he kept scrap books over the years and donated them to the library. "and this one happens to be about the moon." it's packed with clippings and photos from when huntsville was helping put men on the moon. and when it finally happened there was literally dancing in the streets of the rocket city. "it was very big for huntsville. approximately twelve thousand people." they converged on the courthouse square to celebrate with the man of the hour dr. wernher von braun. this is a picture of von braun's july 1969 calendar. "so i don't think he did know that they were going to lift him and carry him up to the courthouse stairs." a fitting hero's welcome. lifting the man whose rocket lifted men to the moon. "this is my father right here in the center. dr. von braun is on his shoulders. and then pat miller is here and chief waters. both of these gentlemen were city councilmen." record was a teenager at the time. he remembers the crowds and the bands and the flags and the fireworks shot from the roof of the courthouse. but he also remembers von braun's speech that day where he was already looking forward to mankind's next achievement in space. "he went ahead and was thinking, we've been to the moon now, let's look beyond the moon. so our next step is mars." mars was always the mission for von braun. and apollo 11 was a significant first step. he told a local newspaper reporter at the time of the moon landing quote - "i think the ability for man to walk and actually live on other worlds has virtually assured mankind of immortality."