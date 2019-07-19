Speech to Text for 07/19/19 Evening Weather

devices. high humidity and temperatures in the 90s will make it feel like lower triple digits this weekend. we'll also be dealing with scattered storms both saturday and sunday. for saturday, we'll start in the mid 70s and highs reach the lower 90s. storms start developing as early as the morning and linger off and on through the evening. all that to say, get ready for a repeat on sunday. changes are on the way monday! rain and storms are more widespread, but they're coming along with a cold front. temperatures are dropping into the upper 60s by tuesday morning and highs will be in the mid 80s through the middle of the week. some stronger storms are possible monday into tuesday with the passage of the front, so we'll be monitoring the risks accordingly.