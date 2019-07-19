Speech to Text for Multiple Muscle Shoals police cars damaged by downed utility pole

new information. a freak incident in the shoals lead to a utility pole falling on five muscle shoals police cars -- and one officer's personal car. waay31's breken terry is live at the police department with how this happened and the other problems the accident caused, breken? i am here at the back of the muscle shoals police department and officials tell me a tractor trailer clipped this utility pole causing it to fall over on top of six vehicles. we know at least one of the police cars is totaled and the chief said the others had minor damage. along with totaling this patrol car, which is used as a back up vehicle... the accident caused this pole to come down. it took out the department's internet and power for a few hours. officials told me they did have a back up generator in place while utility and comcast crews worked to get everything back up and running. the police chief told me he's thankful there were no injuries. right now it's unclear how much money it will cost to repair the vehicles. the mayor told me the city's insurance adjuster is working on the exact cost right now. live in muscle shoals bt waay31.