Speech to Text for WAAY 31 asks people where they were when man landed on the moon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay-31s alexis scott has your stories. some of you were in huntsville watching the t-v in your living room. and some of you were actually able to experience the liftoff first hand. let's take a look. sound from countdown for the liftoff and astronaut getting suited von tagen? couldn't get her name, called and left a message on her house phone "it was unbelievable. just unbelievable. how could this be, how is this actually happening," video of actual liftoff into space gary wicks, saw at kennedy space center, cape canaveral, florida "just a big ball of smoke and a lot of fire and you waited a few seconds and you could feel the concussion from the ignition," lift off into space and astronauts looking out window david rabb, in huntsville living room "i was all excited, jumping up and down, it was a great event," video of more lift off john rankin, with astronauts in spirit "i was with them in spirit. i felt so much that i was there right with them. i can't tell you where i really was i have no memory," video of astronauts placing american flag on the moon peggy wicks, hotel room in cape canaveral, florida "it was just a very important part of my life...most miraculous thing that's ever happened to me," nats of armstrong- one small step for man, giant leap for mankind