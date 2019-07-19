Speech to Text for How people in North Alabama are beating the heat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

according to the national weather service, extreme temperatures are they most deadly weather events in the u-s. as a dangerous heat wave sweeps the county, we sent waay31s sierra phillips to find out how you can stay cool. higgins- "i'll have people come up to me and they'll be like jeez are you okay? and they'll be all concerned." seamus higgins spends most days working out in the sun for several hours. but-- he also knows how to stay cool, because he's outside selling popsicles. higgins- "its generally not to bad because not only do i have the pops, i have shade." he's also keeps a water bottle close by to stay hydrated-- that's something ambulance director don webster says is vital right now. webster- "its that time of year, high humidity, the temperature gets up there and it is hot." webster told me they've gotten several heat-related calls every day this week and says the heat can also cause problems for people who already suffer from health issues. webster- "it affects a lot of people who have respiratory, type problems, history of copd, kicks off a lot of asthma." he says the first sign is people often get nauseous and light headed when the heat starts to affect them. it can get especially dangerous when people don't slow down. those symptoms can lead to a heat stroke which can cause multi-organ failure and even death. webster- "it is a dangerous situation." back at the popsicle stand, the heat means more people are looking for a way to cool down. higgins- "its hot....but its nice." ll- "one way to cool down may be to come grab a popsicle here-- but officials say its also important to remember to stay hydrated, keep out of the sun as much as possible, and check on your neighbors especially those without ac. in hsv sp waay31 news"