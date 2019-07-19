Speech to Text for Limestone county deadly Ardmore shooting

two more happening now - investigators are looking for the suspects involved in a deadly shooting in limestone county.. it left a 74 year old man dead. the shooting happened at a home on ardmore avenue last night. officials say the suspects left the home after the shooting... waay 31's casey albritton is live with where the investigation stands... casey? alyssa - investigators just arrived to this home about ago. deputies say the man's wife told them they heard noises.. and her husband went to check... then she heard gunshots... and he was found lying on the ground. some neighbors i spoke to told me they heard everything. issie andrew lee/ neighbor "i was asleep and then my girlfriend woke me up and she heard a gun shot." coralee zampella/ neighbor "it sounded like fireworks at first but then i thought no that doesn't sound like fireworks...that' s a little too loud for a firework." coralee zampella and issie lee live on ardmore avenue... they say they heard their dog barking...then gunshots at their neighbor's house last night. coralee zampella/ neighbor "and i knew something wasn't right...then i started seeing police cars coming and i knew something was wrong." lee says he went to see what was going on... but it was too dark outside. it wasn't until this morning that he learned his neighbor was shot and killed. issie andrew lee/ neighbor "heartbreaking...he didn't deserve that. he was just protecting his property." coralee zampella/ neighbor "i'm going to miss him...very much so. he was the type of person that would do anything for you." deputies are looking for the suspects and now - the couple is on edge. "coralee zampella/ neighbor very unsafe...i usually come out here with pets and sit and now i don't feel safe until they catch whoever did this." zampella says she's now taking precations to keep her family safe.. coralee zampella/ neighbor "my youngest boy says mommy you need to get a surveillance camera and a gun...because you never know what's going to happen. life's so uncertain." people in the area say they are concerned for ardmore... and they hope the community will come together to make the area safer. live in limestone county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.