Speech to Text for Lunar Parade and Dancing in the Streets

happening today -- the rocket city will be celebrating the historic moon landing with a parade and dance party in the streets. it's happening tonight in downtown huntsville -- give thousands of huntsvillians a chance to relive the celebration that took place in the streets 50 years ago. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in downtown huntsville with a look at tonight's festivities.