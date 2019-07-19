Clear

Lunar Parade and Dancing in the Streets

Celebrating the Apollo 11 moon landing .

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 8:03 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 8:03 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Lunar Parade and Dancing in the Streets

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- the rocket city will be celebrating the historic moon landing with a parade and dance party in the streets. it's happening tonight in downtown huntsville -- give thousands of huntsvillians a chance to relive the celebration that took place in the streets 50 years ago. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in downtown huntsville with a look at tonight's festivities.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events