Speech to Text for 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today the city of huntsville is celebrating the historic apollo 11 mission. on july 20th, 2 american astronauts successfully landed on the moon. that astronaut speaking in the video was buzz aldrin confirming to mission control that the spacecraft successfully landed. michael collins, the man inside the command module, said all of america felt accomplished on that day. "when we landed on the moon, i think we brought a spirit of optimism to the country." "everywhere we went, we got, "w did it." we human beings, we mankind." once on the moon, aldrin and armstrong collected moon rock samples and data, then spent the