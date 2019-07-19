Speech to Text for Skilled to work

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with more hot weather on the way, many of us will likely be cranking up the air conditioning. in this skilled to work, i met up with a company who says as the temperatures rise, so does the pressure to find qualified technicians. i looked at...75 to 100 applications to hire two people. yeah. stephen grimes has been working at his family's business, environmental systems corporation, for more than two decades. he says many who want to become heating and air conditioning technicians, lack the training to do so. unfortunately, while i can bring some people in like that, and we have and do, there's only so many non-experienced, non-trained people you can bring on board to fill immediate needs. and there is an ongoing need. according to the state, alabama has about 655 annual openings on average for hv/ac techs. about 140 of those are in the tennessee valley. chris desadier has also been in the business for nearly 20 years. he says the industry has been evolving over the years and he enjoys the ever- changing challenge. i can't sit behind a desk or work in a building and stay there all day long and do the same thing over and over. even though it's still working on air conditioning, it's a different problem every time you go to one. and while community colleges, like calhoun, are working to train the next generation of hv/ac techs, grimes worries without more interest starting at the high school level, the worker shortage will only get worse. for every one that retires, you've got less than one coming in, so there's going to be a shortage. i think in time you will see that begin to catch up, but that may take nearly a generation to get there, honestly. reporting in madison county, will robinson-smith, waay