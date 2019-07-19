Speech to Text for Fast Cast`

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. the search for suspects involved in a deadly shooting in limestone county continues this morning. a 74 year old man is now dead after a shooting at a home on ardmore avenue last night. limestone county sheriffs office is continuing the investigation this morning around nine. will on tuesday-- the madison county sheriff's office said a 72-year- old woman was shot and killed off elkwood section road in ardmore. deputies have arrested two suspects, but they're still looking for two more. investigators are looking for anyone with information on 18-year-old khalib holden, 18-year-old adrian lopez, and 20-year-old quintin courtney. n less than 12 hours celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 moon landing will kick off downtown huntsville. vo the lunar rover walk will start at five leaving from the von braun center. the parade will head south on monroe street from the von braun center, east on williams avenue, north on madison street, over to the square. once the parade reaches the square s beach ball drop will kickoff dancing in the streets. roads will reopen as the parade passed by. free parking is available at the garage on monroe across from the von braun center. alyssa... happening today- a post launch celebration will be held in downtown. the official "dancing in the street" party may come to an end at 9...but feel free to continue the fun on the big spring terrace. the post launch celebration is from 9 to 11 tonight. tomorrow, everyone is invited to attend the university of alabama in huntsville's fireworks display. the fireworks will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. the show begins at 8:30 at night. everyone is welcome to attend. waay 31 is paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 moon landing. we'll be live for a special look back on apollo 11 -- the moments leading up to its launch -- and its big connection to huntsville -- as well as looking towards the future. our special kicks off tonight at 6:30! for 24/7 coverage you can count on