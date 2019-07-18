Clear

Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Ardmore

Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 74-year-old dead

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams

Speech to Text for Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Ardmore

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have an update on breaking news out of limestone county. right now deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 74-year-old man dead. it happened on ardmore avenue near highway 251. right now -- deputies and their tracking dogs are on the hunt for the suspects... waay 31's kody fisher is live at the scene. what more have you learned about the search?
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events