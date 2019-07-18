Speech to Text for Interview with Prince Tega

auburns' time at sec media days is over, i'm with prince tega wanogho take me through your day. it was great gus malzahn compares this to like the super bowl media days. its been fun to meet the people, speaking of malzahn, what can people expect from auburn this season i think we have a solid group of guys, we are working hard this summer. for those of you who dont know, tega is from nigeria.... you tweeted the other day, you miss walking your giraffe?? oh yes bobo.. so you miss him oh yes a bunch... is this serious? haha no everyone asked if i have lions and tigers and stuff as pets, so it's a joke... what role has your family played in your career they make me want to be a better person and player. thank you so much prince,