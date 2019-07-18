Speech to Text for Meet Asteroid, Alabama's first hospital facility dog and Huntsville Hospital's new employee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shot and killed. the newest employee at huntsville hospital has four legs, a tail, and a sweet disposition. meet asteroid.... the hospital's new facility dog. he comes from "canines for coping" ... and he's the first facility dog at any alabama hospital. asteroid works forty hours a week to serve pediatric and adult patients. he'll sit with patients through procedures, and help children cope with pain. his owner tells what inspired the hospital to get a facility dog. "i just heard some really amazing stories about what these dogs can do. the power of human animal bond is amazing. and so i got to visit other hospitals that have facility dogs and hear stories about the changes they have made in patients lives." the hospital says it's already seeing a difference in patients since asteroid started--and will bring more facility dogs on board in the future.