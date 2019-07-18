Speech to Text for Brett Favre Visits Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now a legendary football hall of famer is in huntsville for the largest fundraiser by the boys and girls club of north alabama. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with who is visiting the rocket city. guys - just inside these doors of the von braun center, former packers quarterback brett favre is speaking to boys and girls club members of north alabama. this is part of the leaders and legends banquet hosted by the boys and girls clubs. reprensatives from decatur, athens, and huntsville are all here. favre was a phenomenal quarterback in the nfl for 20 years and raised more than 1 million dollars to the boys and girls club in green bay. he says... it gives them a place, a safe haven first of all. it shows that people love them and care about them. and we all need that. in college, favre was actually teammates with the boys and girls club ceo here in north alabama. live in