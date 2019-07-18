Speech to Text for How To Pronounce von Braun

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the evidence will go before a grand jury. it's a "space-age-old question..." how do you pronounce the last name of the leader of the german scientists who developed the saturn five rocket that took men to the moon? braun or brown? apparently, a lot of people - even in the rocket city - don't know. we went to his namesake v-b-c and asked folks... "do you know what the b stands for? braun. braun? "von braun." "von braun." "people say brown but i say braun. why do you choose braun instead of brown? because that's the way it's pronounced." to the american eye, this looks like braun. but in german, that name is pronounced brown. though it's tough to find video of wernher von braun saying his own name on camera, i have talked with his daughter several times, who confirmed the brown pronunciation. "margrit von braun." "ok. learn something knew every day, right? haha." still it's a tough sell, even in the city where he made such an impact. "did you know it's actually pronounced brown? i think i have heard that, yes. and yet you insist on using braun. that's how we say it in huntsville. haha." "i just don't pronounce it right. so you knew the answer. i do. i also pronounce water wooter. so..." "did you know he actually pronounced it brown? brown? no. sure didn't. do you care? are you still going to pronounce it braun? probably. that's the way we've always said it, so..." still don't believe me? google how to pronounce von braun... "von braun." "what if i told you the man himself said it's pronounced brown. then i would say i was wrong. and you're going to change your tune? yeah. i'll call it brown. it's braun. von braun. von brown. braun. brown. braun." without breaking up any marriages - i feel like maybe we did change some minds today... "you gonna say it the right way now? brown. there you go. practicing." exactly zero people we talked to today pronounced the name "von brown." people have definite opinions about this! and if you'd like to debate this further - i'd love to hear from you! email me at