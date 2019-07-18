Speech to Text for Rideout Road Project Begins July 24

for all apple and android devices. news at 6... a big road project is about to start, that will impact travel at redstone arsenal. next week ... crews will begin work on rideout road at gate nine, to i-565. the arsenal says crews will stop the work at 3:00 every afternoon, just before the rush starts. waay 31's ashley carter has reaction from people who drive it every day. thousands of people pass through gate nine on the arsenal every day. beginning july 24th ... that commute could get a little more crowded. crews will do construction on the right northbound lane of rideout road, from gate nine to the interstate. you can expect periodic lane closures through the end of august. a spokesperson for the arsenal told me they're setting up the hours to have the least impact on drivers. all lanes are supposed to open by 3pm every day. i found one business owner who says more construction workers, means more money in his pocket. michael northern, business owner: "we're excited about the construction of the freeway although it might bunch up traffic, it could work to our benefit as well. michael northern owns restaurants near the arsenal. he hopes people will avoid sitting in traffic, by stopping by his stores. and while construction can be a headache for many drivers...it benefits the community. michael northern, business owner: "great thing for us, great thing for the restaurants, great thing for the redstone gateway development and a great thing for huntsville." ashley -liveout: some drivers told me they will find alternate routes to avoid the morning traffic during this project. in huntsville ashley carter waay 31 news construction starts next wednesday, and should