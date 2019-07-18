Speech to Text for Heat Affecting Road Projects

new at six -- as temperatures rise we wanted to know how heat advisories in our area are affecting current road projects. waay31s sierra phillips spoke with experts in marshall county. they are making changes to help crews beat the heat. work on projects now and throughout the weekend will start earlier in an effort to get done quicker. this will help reduce the amount of time crews are working during the heat advisory which typically starts around noon. crews are also being encouraged to hydrate, wear lighter colored clothing, and take breaks when needed. marshall county is not seeing roads buckling that some parts of the country have seen, but the marshall county engineer i talked with said he has seen it happen while working on jobs in other parts of the country. he also says it can happen when it gets hot and that causes the material in the road to expands-- but this rarely happens on new projects. he also says so far- the heat hasn't impacted the end date of projects here. in marshall county, sierra phillips waay31 news. farmers are feeling the effects of the high temperatures!