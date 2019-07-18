Speech to Text for Small Huntsville firm helped make history for the Saturn V

the checklist to launch the apollo mission had to have been a mile long! a small huntsville firm helped trouble-shoot by stopping potential dangers before they started. waay-31s alexis scott shows us how a team of less than a dozen ... played a role in getting man to the moon. perry bowden, bae systems "when catastrophe happens, you want to try to avoid that at all costs and innovation is really a way to burn down that risk and reduce those early onsets of complication," perry bowden is the director of business development for b-a-e systems. in 19-69 he told me b-a-e created the first automatic computerized system for pre- launch checks. this helped engineers of saturn five and apollo make sure all their computer systems were ready for launch missions. bowden said back then.. everyone was just doing their job and had no idea they'd make groundbreaking history. perry bowden, bae systems "it takes those folks to get inside a room and not be scared to ask the hard questions," now, looking into the future of the space race... bowden says they continue to make strides. since the apollo mission, they continuously work with the marine corp..nasa... and businesses here in huntsville. bowden says to continue to grow.. you must be willing to think about the unknown... perry bowden, bae systems "find ways to take that technology and just move it in every direction that is conceivably possible," when i asked bowden how he felt knowing his company has a chance at helping us get to the moon again... he told me he's just thankful for where they today. perry bowden, bae systems "thankful that we continue to bring on the smart engineers and people that are not scared to take a chance on technology," as far as the next mission to the moon... i asked bowden if b-a-e would be apart and he told he hopes so. we'll just have to wait and see if they are called to do another amazing task. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott..waay-31 news b-a-e told us it plans to expand in huntsville next year. the company is looking to create more than 250