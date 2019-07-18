Speech to Text for Lauderdale County Deadly Boating Wreck

victims, lauren cowart and her five year old daughter blakely. we also learned the crash badly injured two other people on that boat. waay 31's breken terry spoke to the attorney of one of those victims who is frustrated about the delay. i am here along shoals creek where the crash hurt ross wooten and his son. wooten's attorney told me it's time for investigators to share what they know. odem- he's recovering well. emotionally he's got a long way to go he's got to see a pediatric therapist. thursday afternoon, john odem updated me on the condition of ross wooten and son. wooten was in a medically induced coma for a week and his son suffered a concussion. he also shared his frustrations about how investigators are handling the case. odem- the alabama law enforcement agency has been fairly tight lipped throughout the investigation. lauderdale county district attorney chris connolly explained the delay. connolly- we have some blood testing that we are waiting the results on. connolly told waay31 when marine police finish their investigation... the findings will be turned over to his office. connolly- we probably could have handled it better on the front end by releasing the names of all the parties involved while the six week delay is causing rumors to rumble across the shoals. waay 31 isn't releasing the other driver's name until the investigation is over. connolly did tell me everyone's cooperating. connolly- the big boat docked. it took a hit to the bowl of the boat and went to the dock and i've spoken with the investigator and he said he remained there and was cooperative. connolly told me once marine police have finished their investigation and they get all of the forensic and toxicology tests back the evidence will go before a grand jury. live in florence bt waay31.