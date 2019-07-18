Speech to Text for James Clemens grad compares high school football program to Kentucky's football program

on the tab named apollo 50.. happening now. it's day 4 of s-e-c media days in hoover -- where some of the biggest names in college football are taking the prodium before this season kicks off. waay 31 sports reporter lauren cavasinni is there... she talked with a former local high school graduate -- who is hitting his stride at the next level. we've already met one north alabama native, mississippi state's erroll thompson and today i talked to james clemens grad and kentucky senior logan stenberg. you'd be surprised to hear that kentucky's program is pretty similar to the one at james clemens. logan: "couple years ago we weren't that great and now we're coming up the rise and i wish nothing but the best for james clemens, coach and coach waldrop. i think they're doing great over there. i think that's just the beginning. i think to beat bob jones is the least of their worries right now. i think they're looking at state championships and winning district every year. i'm a proud alum, so i'm definitely keeping up with them." one thing stenberg starting doing as a jet that he's taken to kentucky is trash talking on the line. "you gotta beat them physically and you gotta beat them mentally and we take pride on being smart on the offensive line and we really try to incorporate that into trash talking. we like to be effective in our trash talk and we do that and it helps us win blocks." from a young age, stenberg had to learn to fend for himself. "i think it was brought on to me by my brothers, i grew up as the youngest with three older brothers, so they'd absolutely abuse me. he says that helps him play football. "i think you have to have a competitive edge to play at this level, especially in the sec." ll: logan stenberg and erroll thompson are just two players representing the tennessee valley in the sec this season but there are north alabama guys on teams all across college football, so be on the lookout for those guys this coming year. reporting in hoover lauren cavasinni waay 31 sports