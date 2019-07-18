Speech to Text for Neighbors thanking Madison police for cleaning up their park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

neighbors are thanking madison police this afternoon, for cleaning up their park. the play area on stewart street had fallen into disrepair. and parents feared their children might not be safe. waay-31s alexis scott shows us how police took action. just a few months ago madison police department took the concerns of the city to clean up and patrol stewart street park. now... people around here hope it'll last. john rogers, lives in madison "i think when we think about police officers, we think about their ability to protect and serve as it were and i think there's often a missing component to that," john rogers lives down the street from the park and told me, he's seen the impact positive police engagement is having on his community. john rogers, lives in madison "i see them on a regular basis around our community and i think it's good that they want to stay connected with the folks that they're supposed to be protecting," last year neighbors on stewart street talked with police about various issues the park was having. there was trash everywhere and fear that some kids were doing dangerous things. but 3 months ago, madison police came out to clean up the park...add an extra trash can for overflow... and they patrol this street more often now. neighbors told me they've noticed a huge difference ever since, and hope it stays that way. they hope police will do more projects like this around the city of madison. john rogers, lives in madison "it makes sense and it shows that they love and they care about the residents of the community," madison police told me they want to encourage you to reach out to them, if you have concerns about your area. they'll help in any way they can. reporting in madison, alexis scott waay-31 news madison police also encourage you to set up a neighborhood watch in your community. to learn information about that, go to waay-tv dot com