Speech to Text for Madison County teacher using summer break to help teach students in Africa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a madison county teacher is using her summer break to help teach students in africa... "i was a little nervous because i had never really ever left the country before." mackenzi mathews traveled almost 8 thousand miles across the atlantic to help teach at an orphan school in migori, kenya. waay 31's alex torres-perez met up with her today to talk about her trip abroad and how she's bringing that experience back to her classroom. "they sang us songs and greeted us. they love shaking your hands, and asking questions, and touching your skin and your hair." that's how mackenzie mathews was greeted when she first arrived to an orphan academy in kenya. " what they have there is just raw and real and you can just see what they're feeling whether it's pain or excitement." mathews is a 4th and 5th grade teacher at harvest elementary school. but decided she wanted to do something different this summer. so, she went to kenya. just getting to see the villages and the community that they live in was really eye- opening. during her trip, she taught kids the importance of staying clean while helping teachers understand the importance of their jobs. her group brought 14 suitcases full of school supplies that were collected by the community here in north alabama. "they would just shout and sing at the top of their lungs because they were just so excited." but she says she also learned something while there. "they do not have a lot of things there, but they do have a really strong sense of community. i would really love to bring that back to the schools because we are here most of the day all week long. so, i'd really like to make this feel like a family." something she says she'll do once school starts back. "i want to bring that energy back into my classroom to just how exciting learning can be and community can be because it's a really awesome thing to be a group." reporting in madison co. atp waay 31 news. 2 other teachers at harvest elementary are also traveling this summer to help students and teachers abroad. one of them led a teacher training program at a school in africa. while the other teacher will be going to israel in august.