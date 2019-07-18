Speech to Text for 2 at-large suspects in Ardmore homicide found

we begin with breaking news at 4... waay 31 was on the scene a short time ago when the madison county sheriff's office swarmed 2 suspects ...in the murder of a 72-year-old woman. deputies made the arrests at the murphy usa gas station on south memorial parkway .... about 30 miles from the home in ardmore where this week's murder happened. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the gas station this afternoon after working to learn more about the arrests. police tell us there are four suspects, but they've only given us the identities of three. 18 year old khalib holden, 18 18 year old adrian miguel lopez and 20 year old quintin sincere courtney again, we don't know which of these men was arrested this afternoon. earlier -- investigators said they may be traveling in a 2010 honda accord witht eh license plate number you see on your screen.