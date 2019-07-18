Speech to Text for Heat makes it cost more to grow crops in Marshall County

when it's this hot, most of us can go inside. that's not the case for farmers. waay 31's sierra phillips is live in guntersville to explain how the extreme heat not only impacts their health, but their bottom line. sierra? right now, its x degrees in guntersville and farmers tell me when it's this hot it costs more to grow their crops and sometimes fewer people head outside to buy. cryar- "the heat has been awful" faye cryar has an 80 acre farm growing produce in marshall county-- she sells it at the guntersville farmer's market. not only has it been difficult to work out on the farm because of the heat .... cryar- "we do take a lot more breaks than we normally would." .....the crops haven't been growing as they should. cryar- "its really hurt us on our growing." a few booths down jordan johnson sells grass fed beef-- he told me as it gets hotter he sees a decrease in foot traffic..... johnson- "even though we are in a covered area its still tough to get people to come in when its this hot." .....but he'll see an increase in his electric bill. johnson- "power bill goes through the roof." cryar says for the most part people looking to buy will head to the farmer's market earlier in the day. cryar- "they beat the heat that way." and while the farmers i talked with say they're taking precautions for their health like drinking water, and taking breaks...... cryar- "we're farmers and we're tough and we just keep trying." the farmers market is back open this saturday at 7am. if you can handle the heat and head here ---ms. cryar tells me she'll be bringing her "extremely popular" fried pies. reporting live in guntersville, sierra phillips, waay31 news.