Speech to Text for 8-year-old rescued from creek in Lauderdale County

for apple and android devices. water levels are still high and dangerous from all the recent rain. this afternoon we've learned an eight year old boy got into a bad situation as he and his cousin tubed down a creek. waay31's breken terry spoke with the volunteer firefighters in lauderdale county who saved him. i'm here along county road 33 and this is blue water creek and this is around the same area where volunteer firefighters had to jump into the water to save an 8 year old boy. brown- on the text page it just said an 8 year old stranded holding onto tree limbs and that's all we knew. greenhill volunteer firefighter isaac brown and his crew sprang into action. they tried to get the child to grab the rescue rope and let go of the trees limbs. brown- him being so young he was just scared to let go of the tree and grab the rope. at that point we made the decision to put me in the water. brown said as he jumped into the creek the water was just about over his head. brown- the current was so bad i couldn't get all the way to him. so we literally had to climb the tree he was in. the tense moments mounted. brown- at one point the child went underwater and when he went under water and when he went underwater this was my time to make the leap from the tree. brown grabbed the boy. brown- he was still scared when i grabbed a hold of him and i told him listen do not let go. brown said it was a team effort between the volunteer fire departments of greenhill and killen to rescue the child. brown- 30 seconds later we would have been in real trouble so the good lord had his hand on us that day. right after the child was rescued. brown and his chief had to go to the doctor because the trees they climbed were covered in posion oak, so he never got to talk to the boy he saved. brown- i hope that i can maybe reach out to him and meet him on better circumstances. look live: officials tell us the little boy was checked out by an ambulance crew for some scrapes and bruises but he did not have to go to the hospital. in lauderdale county bt waay31 news. officials have not released the child's name yet.