Speech to Text for Madison County judge considering bond for man accused of raping, burning woman

new at midday - a madison county judge is now deciding whether or not to grant bond to a huntsville man facing multiple charges. the man you're looking at is luke cole. he was arrested and charged with kidnapping, rape, and assault in april after huntsville police say he burned and raped a woman he met on facebook. today- his lawyer asked for his bond to be reduced. but the state asked for the judge to deny the bond.. saying they believe the bond is fair and they think cole is a flight risk. tim gann "and we argued that it was within the limits and that he's had a history of failure to appear and that he is a danger to the community and shouldn't be let out." coles bond is currently set at 150-thousand dollars for all of the charges.