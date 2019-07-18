Clear

Nearly 30 People Dead in Anime Studio Fire

Nearly 30 People Dead in Anime Studio Fire

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 8:28 AM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 8:28 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Nearly 30 People Dead in Anime Studio Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 15 minutes --fire officials --20 people confirmed dead --10 presumed dead --following fire at popular animation studio --officials, including prime minister shinzo abe --calling it arson --suspect also injured and in custody --identified as 41-year-old man
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events