Clear

Iran Seized Oil Tanker Accused of Smuggling Oil

Iran Seized Oil Tanker Accused of Smuggling Oil

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 8:26 AM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 8:26 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Iran Seized Oil Tanker Accused of Smuggling Oil

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was not hurt. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 15 minutes --iranian state tv --reports --revolutionary guard forces --have seized a foreign oil tanker with 12 crew accused of smuggling --1 million barrels of fuel. --have not stated --which country reportedly owns tanker --seized on sunday, july 14 --statement comes a day after --comes after u.s. said it suspected iran --of stopping united arab emirates tanker --traveling in strait
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events