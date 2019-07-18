Speech to Text for Officer Out of Surgery Following Shooting

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --dozens of gunshots were fired in downtown birmingham wednesday evening, severely injuring a police officer and killing a man suspected of robbing a downtown supermarket. it all began about 6:30 p.m. when north precinct officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress at the family supermarket, a mom-n-pop store on 23rd street north. birmingham police chief patrick smith said as officers arrived, they saw the suspect leaving the store. they encountered and attempted to stop him. the suspect then pulled out a handgun and