Speech to Text for Jemison HS teacher died

but the officer was not hurt. happening today-- family, students and fellow teachers are honoring a jemison high school teacher... with a celebration of life event. this comes after jacob probus died suddenly this week. waay 31's casey albritton is live with how the community is remembering the teacher. casey? greg...alyssa... the celebration of life is happening this afternoon... happening this afternoon... and jemison employees describe probus as a gentle giant... who always fought for his students. probus taught world history and psychology... he was also sponsor of the photography club. jemison high school principal sent out an email monday afternoon... letting students and parents know about the teacher's death. while we haven't confirmed the teacher's death. while we haven't confirmed the details of probus' death.... a facebook post says he was out of town... doing yard work when he said he was stung by a bee and of town... doing yard work when he said he of town... doing yard work when he said he was stung by a bee and wasn't feeling well... was stung by a bee and wasn't feeling well... was stung by a bee and wasn't feeling well... the post says he collapsed and the post says he collapsed and was taken to the hospital. he passed away early this week. one teacher who worked with probus says he has a message for everyone... as they prepare for school without their beloved teacher. we should embody everything everything that mr. probus stood for. mr. probus believed in an excellent education and i would tell the students to keep striving and keep pushing forward as mr. probus would have wanted us to do." counselors are available to students at the school from 8 a-m to 4 p-m until friday. the celebration of life event will be from 2 to 5 p-m today in gadsden... live in huntsville, casey albritton waay 31 news. casey albritton waay