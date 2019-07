Speech to Text for 13 Killed, 10 Presumed Dead in Studio Fire in Japan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news desk. --within past 15 minutes --japanese officials are reporting --13 confirmed dead, 10 presumed dead --suspected arson of popular animation studio in kyoto, japan --video of the fire