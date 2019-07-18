Speech to Text for Events to celebrate moon landing .

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 mission continue. this morning - we're looking ahead to the big festivities you won't want to miss. from -- dancing in the streets -- to a lunar rover walk....its all happening in downtown huntsville. that's where we find waay 31's rodneya ross with details on the celebrations. live greg...alyssa...the streets are quiet right now but in a little over 24 hours...the streets will be filled with people dancing and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 moon landing. vo 50 years ago -- people gathered in downtown huntsville to celebrate the historic landing -- and tomorrow everyone can relive that day and celebrate once again. dancing in the streets will have musical performances with music from the last five decades... but that's not all -- there will also be a lunar rover walk -- the apollo parade that will kickoff at the von braun center . mayor tommy battle will lead the parade escorting the polaris working replica of the lunar rover vehicle. the parade will go down the courthouse square where there will be a beach ball drop which will kick off dancing in the streets. live some things to remember -- individuals are welcome to the join the walk or watch along the route. and if you're coming downtown -- we know parking can be a pain -- but there is a plan for that too. free parking in the city garage -- that's located on monroe street across from the von braun center. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31