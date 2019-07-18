Speech to Text for Pass the torch event in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- another pass the torch panel in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 landing. this one is all about "how we really got to the moon". waay 31's rodneya ross is live downtown with a breakdown of what we'll hear at this talk. live good morning greg and alyssa...well if you've ever wanted to know exactly what went on in the apollo program