time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. happening today another pass the torch discussion will take place at the huntsville madison county public library. vo this one will be presented by ralph petroff a local c-e-o with close ties to the von braun team family. the discussion is called "how we really got to the moon leadership secrets of the apollo program". this is just one of many discussions in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 mission. the discussion will be tonight at six. casey... a high speed chase suspect in dekalb county is now recovering in the hospital after he was shot by police. fort payne police say the suspect tried to hit officers with his car...that's when they fired shots at the car and wounded him. the identity of the suspect is still unknown. investigations are happening into 3 officer involved shootings. two in birmingham ... and one in gardendale. in birmingham ... one suspect is dead and two officers were hurt after a convenience store robbery. officers are expected to recover from their injuries. iranian state tv reports that iran's revolutionary guard forces seized a foreign oil tanker with a 12-person crew. they claim that tanker was smuggling about a million litres of fuel. this comes just days after an oil tanker from the united arab emerites disappeared from trackers in iranian water. happening today. a federal judge will decide whether jeffrey epstein will stay in jail while waiting on his trial ... or return to his upper east side mansion. he's charged with one count of sex trafficking minors. he pleaded not guilty. tomorrow - we are live for a special look back on apollo 11! the moments leading up to its launch -- and its big connection to huntsville - as well as looking towards the future. our second special kicks off this friday, at 6:30!