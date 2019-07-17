Speech to Text for Retired officers sworn in to protect city

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at 6:30! new information. tonight - we're learning about a new program huntsville police started that puts retired officers back into action. waay 31's ashley carter talked to officers today to see how this program will positively impact the city. three retired officers have already been sworn into the program. huntsville police told me this program gives them a way to still get their retirement benefits...and helps protect the city. pkg michael johnson, huntsville pd: "we got a wide range of experience, and we're going to be using that experience in different divisions of the city." huntsville police told me the officers will get to pick up where they left off by helping out in the division they retired from. michael johnson, huntsville pd: "we have a lot of great people that retire, we hate to see them go, but now it gives them a career path by which they can actually chose to retire and come back and still use those same skills in a part time capacity." lt. michael johnson with the huntsville police department told me hiring the officers part time helps increase their manpower on the streets...and fixes recruitment issues many police departments face nationwide michael johnson,huntsvil le police: "when you have programs like this that we can take advantage of here in alabama, there's going to be a terrific program that not just helps our recruiting altogether but help our recruiting with our retirees." ashley - look live out. the police department told me this is only the beginning and they'll be adding in more retired officers to different divisions. in huntsville ashley carter waay 31 news the 3 officers started their new shift today.