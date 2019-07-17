Speech to Text for Aldrin criticizes progress since Apollo

apollo 11 astronaut buzz aldrin was in the rocket city tonight -- and he called out a lack of innovation in the aerospace industry during his speech at the u-s space and rocket center. buzz aldrin/apollo 11 astronaut "that is not very good for 50 years of development" waay 31's kody fisher was there during the speech.... he now joins us live... kody -- what did aldrin have to say about the next steps in space exploration? standing in the shadow of the rocket that took him to the moon... aldrin entered the room a rock star... when he stepped on stage to accept a distinguished aerospace service award... he did not hold back during his speech... aldrin says we as a civilization have not lived up to the famous words by neal armstrong when he set foot on the moon... saying he has been waiting for the next giant leap for man kind for 50 years... aldrin sees the next leap coming from what he calls a space alliance... buzz aldrin/apollo 11 astronaut "we can't pay for all of it. we have to learn at the moon by bringing in the other nations that want to go there for the first time." he called out the aerospace industry for not making more strides in the past 50 years... he urged the aerospace leaders... and political leaders in the room to understand just how important the next moon missions are... buzz aldrin/apollo 11 astronaut "we can't afford to be unsuccessful in what we have chosen to do." despite calling out people in the room... aldrin still received a standing ovation from the crowd... this annual dinner is part of the aerospace states association policy summit... the organization tells me it's to help aerospace industry leaders connect with state level politicians so they can take advantage of economic growth opportunities... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...