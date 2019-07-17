Speech to Text for Buzz Aldrin will speak at dinner at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a short time from now ... buzz aldrin is scheduled to speak at a dinner at the u-s space and rocket center. the apollo 11 astronaut will give the keynote address at the annual aerospace states association awards. waay 31's kody fisher is there live, to explain why the event is important. kody? in about an hour or so roughly 300 people will be