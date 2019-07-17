Speech to Text for Decatur flash flood leaves apartment parking lot flooded

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight decatur residents are cleaning up a huge mess from flash flooding. take a look at the area when it first happened. you can see some peoples' cars had water up to the windows! it all happened at the summer key apartments off cedar lake road in decatur waay-31s alexis scott is there live - alexis, show us what it looks like now. residents tell me every time it thanks alexis --