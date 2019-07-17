Clear

Huntsville students with special needs have just about completed summer internships

high school students with special needs have just about completed their summer internships. huntsville city schools worked with the alabama department of rehabilitation services to give internships to 12-students. it will help them transition to the work force. the school district tells us it not only helps students gain life skills, but show they're responsible. students worked in custodial, plumbing, landscaping and warehouse roles at huntsville city schools. one student told us his internship is preparing him to be a better worker. . it will help me how i work. because some people say i'm a good hard worker and i get my job done students got certificates of appreciation today ... their last day on the job is friday.
