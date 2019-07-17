Speech to Text for Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban at SEC Media Days

44-16 in the national championship. has saban moved on? he told us today, you don't ever really get over something like that. "i think we obviously looked at the game several times and tried to analyze the things that didn't go well, but it's not that hard to figure out." saban said in the championship game, alabama didn't execute.. bama qb, tua tongaviola, had an interesting take on the wins and losses he's experienced in the biggest game of the season. "i think they were both good, i know that sounds weird to lose, but when you win it's a great feeling, when you lose, it isn't a great feeling, i think it's good that we lose, beause what can you learn if you keep winning, you can't learn as much." tua says the guys coming back know not to take winning for granted. "you know, it's how we take ownership of our team, as far as the leaders on our team." "you have to be able to live with success, you have to know success is not a continuium, it's momentary, and if you don't continue to do the same things you've always done, you're not going to be successful." saban said at the end of last season, the team including coaches,lacked diciplined, and accountibility. but saban says they're moving past clemson, and focused on improving their program, "you know we are looking foward and trying to take the lessons from that game and implement those as lessons for our players, so they have a better chance to be successful. that's always the challenge, it's a new season, how are we going to respond, what kind of leadership are we going to have? we are going to reinforce those things, we're talking about." bama and clemson could meet for the fifth straight year in the playoffs. they both have the best odds to win the title. reporting in hoover, lynden blake, waay 31 sports.