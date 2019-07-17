Speech to Text for University of Alabama in Huntsville restoring historic audio recordings of Apollo program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

20-24. new at 6-- the university of alabama in huntsville is restoring old recordings from the apollo program that were starting to deteriorate! the restoration is part of an 18 thousand dollar grant the school received. waay31's steven dilsizian shows us how these important pieces of history were almost lost forever. take standup: uah has more than 200 recordings related to the