Jemison Teacher Death

Jemison teacher, Chancellor Cole talked about how he was expecting to see Jacob Probus before the school semester started.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Jalen Hereford

teacher, "we were expecting to see him on the first day back. it's definitely a shock. chancellor cole told me he was expecting to see his fellow teacher jacob probus back at jemison high school in less a facebook post says probus may have died from a bee sting in gadsden, while mowing the lawn of his rental property. he leaves behind a wife and children. jemison's student government is planning something to honor him at a later time.
