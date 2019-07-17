Speech to Text for Investigation In Officer-Involved Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're learning brand new details about a suspect, shot by a fort payne police officer overnight. i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman is off tonight. investigators now say the man tried to pour gasoline on a woman and set her on fire! it started on fischer road ... and police say the man tried to use his car, as a weapon. waay31s sierra phillips is live at the fort payne police department with everything she's learned so far, sierra? in the last 45-minutes i got an update from police... who tell me they got a call about a domestic situation on fischer road. they tell me jeffery johnson had already left the home when they got there. but as they worked to gather information he came back, driving a stolen minivan. they chased him towards dean road. they say he tried to hit a police officer and ended up in a ditch. he then accelerated towards officers. that's when the police chief says a fort payne officer shot at the minivan -- hitting dean. he was airlifted to erlanger hospital in chattanooga. i talked with a neighbor who saw the chase as it happened. "we all the sudden hear the police sirens and we are looking out the window like what and then a cop car zooms by like really really fast." we don't know johnson's condition, or if he's still in the hospital. but police tell me he is charged with theft of property, and domestic violence. in fort payne sierra phillips waay31 news