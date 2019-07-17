Speech to Text for Madison man's photograph used in Apollo 11 commemorative stamp

end a standoff! a local photographer's picture of the moon will make it's way across the country - as a stamp! the u.s. postal service chose to make two stamps celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. waay31's steven dilsizian sat down with the photographer who can't believe how his picture took off. starting friday, these apollo 11 commemorative stamps will be the actual stamp itself has a small dot on rivera's picture of the moon. it pinpoints the lunar landing site during