Speech to Text for Madison City Schools student giving to special education students she volunteers with

shelter. a madison city schools student is giving back to the special education students she volunteers with. carden mayfield started making "cuddle buddies" in february. they're special weighted blankets that provide a calming effect for students when they get upset. she asked for the community's help ... and they responded! as carden put the final stitches in the last blanket today she told us she hopes their hard work helps students across madison. i hope these are just a big resource to help kids get through a challenge that they might occur, something that might upset them so it doesn't ruin the rest of their day. all 57 blankets will be distributed among the 6 madison city schools with special education