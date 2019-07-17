Speech to Text for Charges expected in Limestone County animal cruelty investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

veterinarians are doing all they can to save a dog's leg after they say someone tried to "play vet." we warn you, the pictures and video you'll see in this story are graphic. this dog, now named "deniro," i fighting a serious infection after someone tried to fix his fractured leg. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with the people who are now having to clean up the mess that was made. a dog is recovering here at the limestone veterinary clinic after one of the worst cases of animal cruelty the vet says he's doctor pitman says it will take a month to six weeks for deniro to recover. after that, he will be available for adoption at the athens- limestone animal shelter.