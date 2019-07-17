Speech to Text for Replica of Lunar Rover created by Huntsville company, Polaris, and creators of original rovers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an atmosphere." as 3 moon buggies sit on the moon's surface, 1 new one is roaming around our area. a replica of the lunar rover was created by the huntsville company "polaris" - and some of the creators of the original rovers - to showcase huntsville's connection to the space missions. waay 31' s sierra phillips was at the reveal to find out how it all came together. the polaris lunar rover replica will be featured in a parade on friday, to