Speech to Text for $1.7 million in upgrades preventing Deshler football stadium in Tuscumbia from flooding

it rains hard. a flood mitigation plan in tuscumbia appears to be working. cave street and the deshler high football field are dry this afternoon. waay31's breken terry is in the shoals to show us the changes. breken? petty- it flood constantly. you can't even go into the stadium. aj petty lives near cave street and he's right. here is video waay31 has shot in the past of cave street and the football stadium flooding any time flash breken terry reporting. crews will have to drain all of the water out to continue constructing the retention pond. they are still on track to be done with the project by august